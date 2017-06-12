Masego Shares Smooth New Single ‘Navajo’

Masego celebrated his 24th birthday at the end of last week with “Navajo,” a new track and his first of 2017 following 2016’s debut full-length, Loose Thoughts.

On “Navajo,” the singer/rapper/multi-instrumentalist producer harmonizes atop a serenading vocal sample and humming as produced by JLL. There’s something about this smooth offering you wont be able to shake.

Press play below:

The Virginia-bred artist introduced his “Trap House Jazz” genre in 2014-15 with a series of short saxophone-led instrumental releases before teaming up with Dallas-native/”future bounce” producer Medasin on the acclaimed Pink Polo EP. He’s since collaborated with GoldLink, Soulection’s Louie Lastic, cutting R&B singer Abir, and most recently TDE’s SiR on Her Too stand-out “Ooh Nah Nah.”

While “Navajo” isn’t immediately being attached to an upcoming release, it’s a sign of more new music on the horizon for Masego.

@UncleSego