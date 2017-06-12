Connect with us

Masego Shares Smooth New Single ‘Navajo’

Music

Masego Shares Smooth New Single ‘Navajo’

Published on

Masego celebrated his 24th birthday at the end of last week with “Navajo,” a new track and his first of 2017 following 2016’s debut full-length, Loose Thoughts.

On “Navajo,” the singer/rapper/multi-instrumentalist producer harmonizes atop a serenading vocal sample and humming as produced by JLL.  There’s something about this smooth offering you wont be able to shake.

Press play below:

The Virginia-bred artist introduced his “Trap House Jazz” genre in 2014-15 with a series of short saxophone-led instrumental releases before teaming up with Dallas-native/”future bounce” producer Medasin on the acclaimed Pink Polo EP. He’s since collaborated with GoldLink, Soulection’s Louie Lastic, cutting R&B singer Abir, and most recently TDE’s SiR on Her Too stand-out “Ooh Nah Nah.”

While “Navajo” isn’t immediately being attached to an upcoming release, it’s a sign of more new music on the horizon for Masego.

@UncleSego

More About: Masego

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

To Top