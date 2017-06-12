Emanuel Harrold – Special Time ft. Saunders Sermon II

Grammy Award-winner Emanuel Harrold has received multiple acclaim for his work with Gregory Porter’s band as a drummer, but he’s stepping out as a solo artist with a single out called “Special Time” ft. Saunders Sermons II, a smooth, jazzy offering in the name of love.

When he isn’t creating his own music, he nurtures his other passions: teaching, producing and composing. He’s taught multiple drum seminars at colleges and universities including the Australian Institute of Music.

Check out Emanuel’s lauded drumming ability HERE and listen to “Special Time” below: