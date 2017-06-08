Pandora will celebrate the 40 th anniversary of the iconic Exodus album by Bob Marley with a Facebook live performance from his son from Ziggy Marley entitled ‘We Are The People – Live in LA’ tomorrow, Friday, June 9 th at 12:00 p.m. PT (3 p.m. EST).

In an intimate studio setting with a full band, Ziggy Marley will perform songs from the Exodus album paying homage to his father, a.k.a the legendary artist who pioneered the early reggae movement.

The ‘We Are the People – Live on LA’ live stream event takes on the namesake of the debut single from Ziggy Marley’s self-titled sixth studio album and upcoming international concert tour beginning in July.

The ‘We Are the People – Live on LA’ tribute to Bob Marley can be viewed on the Bob Marley Facebook page. Pandora Premium listeners will have the opportunity to stream audio from the live event on the ‘Sounds Like Ziggy’ artist station.