He has appeared as a finalist twice on “American Idol” and was recently cast in a leading role in a new major-network television series, but today (June 5), independent R&B/Pop artist Cortez Shaw is stepping out with the premiere of his debut single “Burn” with Singersroom.

“Burn”was written by Shaw, and features producers Jalex and Taji Ausar (Kehlani, Usher, Ne-Yo). The song tells the tale of getting singed by a woman who played with is emotions.