[Song Premiere] Cortez Shaw – Burn

He has appeared as a finalist twice on “American Idol” and was recently cast in a leading role in a new major-network television series, but today (June 5), independent R&B/Pop artist Cortez Shaw is stepping out with the premiere of his debut single  “Burn” with Singersroom.

“Burn”was written by Shaw, and features producers Jalex and Taji Ausar (Kehlani, Usher, Ne-Yo). The song tells the tale of getting singed by a woman who played with is emotions.

“I was your high for a day, damn you were my life / I was down to ride, wherever you wanted to ride,” he admits.  “You ain’t the real thing, the real thing no way,” he reveals about her true character.

“Burn” officially drops tomorrow (June 6). Stream above!

Cortez grew up with a single mother fighting homelessness and overcame his hardships using music as his refuge. He’s been praised by superstars like Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez during his tenure on “American Idol.” His debut EP RAW will arrive late this year.

@CortezAI12

1 Comment
  • Arlene Shaw

    Cortez has always been a amazing singer. I love this sound & Know his fans are excited that he is coming out. Awesome job Cortez.!!!!!

