[Song Premiere] Cortez Shaw – Burn
He has appeared as a finalist twice on “American Idol” and was recently cast in a leading role in a new major-network television series, but today (June 5), independent R&B/Pop artist Cortez Shaw is stepping out with the premiere of his debut single “Burn” with Singersroom.
“Burn”was written by Shaw, and features producers Jalex and Taji Ausar (Kehlani, Usher, Ne-Yo). The song tells the tale of getting singed by a woman who played with is emotions.
“Burn” officially drops tomorrow (June 6). Stream above!
Cortez grew up with a single mother fighting homelessness and overcame his hardships using music as his refuge. He’s been praised by superstars like Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez during his tenure on “American Idol.” His debut EP RAW will arrive late this year.
@CortezAI12
