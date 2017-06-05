August Alsina Announces ‘Don’t Matter’ Tour (Dates)

Last week, August Alsina opened up about battling liver disease in an interview with good friend Jada Pinkett-Smith, however, his illness isn’t getting him down! He’s breaking his hiatus from the musical limelight by going on tour this summer!

Called the “Don’t Matter” Tour, the New Orleans singer will hit the road beginning in late July through early September on a 24-date trek hitting up major cities such as Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Philly.

Word is, August is working on his third studio album, which still is yet to receive a release date.

Peep the dates of the “Don’t Matter” tour below: