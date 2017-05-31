August Alsina Opens Up About Battling Liver Disease

Have you been wondering what August Alsina has been up to lately? He seemed to drop off after the lease of he latest album Testimony last year. Turns out he’s been trying to get his health together; he’s been battling liver disease.

In a revealing interview with his good friend Jada Pinkett-Smith, Alsina beveled the struggles with his health battle to raise awareness about the disease.

“I have a liver disease. My autoimmune system is fighting itself,” he told Jada in the interview. “The reality is that I’m sick all the time. I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient — because I’m not.”

In the interview, Jada also reveals that August helped her come to terms with some things dealing with her relationship with her lat efrins Tupac Shakur.

Watch a teaser of the upcoming interview below: