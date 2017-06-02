Snoh Aalegra – Home (Remix) Feat. Logic

Snoh Aalegra releases a remix of the track “Home” today (June 2) featuring Logic. The rapper, who recently hit the top of the Billboard album charts, perfectly complements Snoh’s heartfelt lyrics and chilled out production.

She tells Complex about connecting with Logic, “I’ve known Logic way before he even put out his first album. I’ve always been a big fan of him. He is so crazy talented and such an amazing, genuine person. We’ve never gotten the chance to work together until very recently; he actually heard ‘Home’ somewhere out with his wife Jessica and Shazamed it. When he found out it was me, he expressed how he really loves the song and I was like, ‘you need to jump on a remix’ and here we are!”

The original version is featured on last year’s mini-album, Don’t Explain. Most recently, Snoh released the singles “Time” and “Feels,” the title track from her forthcoming project due this summer. More information on that and a tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stream “Home” remix below:

