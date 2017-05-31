Last week, BET announced the nominees for the 2017 BET Awards, now they’re slowly rolling out the performers list…

So far, it’s been confirmed that Bruno Mars will take the stage, along with Tamar Braxton, Future, Migos, and Trey Songz. More performers will be announced soon.

Set to air live on Sunday, June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will be hosted by SNL comedian Leslie Jones.

As previously reported, Beyonce leads the nominations pack with seven nomination and Bruno Mars isn’t far behind with five.