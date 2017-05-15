Connect with us

The 2017 BET Awards Nominations Are In: Beyonce and Bruno Mars Lead The Way

June (Black Music Month) is just around the corner, and you know what that means: The 2017 BET Awards!

This year on June 25th, the 17th annual BET Awards will go down at the Microsoft Theater at L.A Live, and the nominations are in: Beyonce leads the pack with seven nominations including Album Of The Year For Lemonade. Bruno Mars is not far behind with five nods, rivaling Bey in the Album of the Year category with 24K Magic.

Other nominees include Solange (who rivals her sis Queen Bey in the Best Female R&B/Pop and Video of the Year categories), Chris Brown, Migos, Trey Songz, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Peep the full nominations list below:

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé
​Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

Best New Artist

21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

