Ne-Yo Drops New Single ‘Another Love Song’

Ne-Yo returns with “Another Love Song,” his first new single in two years. Released by Motown Records/Compound Entertainment, the track is an infectious, exuberant celebration of falling in love. Ne-Yo wrote and recorded the song with producers Cirkut and Dr. Luke.

Stream below:

The three-time Grammy winner will be a judge on “World of Dance” which premieres on NBC tonight at 10 PM/9 PM Central. The judging team also includes Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. The 10-episode series will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a grand prize of $1 million.