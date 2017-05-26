Jake&Papa: Behind The Brotherhood Of The R&B Sibling Duo

Jake&Papa take their fans on an behind-the-scenes look into the brotherhood so crux to their musical journey. With an assorted arrangement of visuals from their tour days with Tory Lanez, SXSW, their critically-acclaimed visit to Sway In The Morning, and their telling interview with legendary radio host Big Boy, the video below gives slight insight into what makes this R&B duo so tight.

In the clip, Big Boy tells Jake&Papa, “It’s got to be good to look to the side and know that you trust this man because this is your blood brother.”

Papa of Jake&Papa replies, “I thank God for that everyday. This grind is hard, it’s tough, and if you don’t have somebody who’s like you’re mirror and doing it for the same reasons that you’re doing it, you’re in trouble.”

Their EP Tattoos&Blues was released via Priority Records on April 28th, headed by their single “Phones.” Take a listen to Tattoos&Blues below and purchase HERE.