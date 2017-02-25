Jake&Papa – Phones

Jake&Papa unleash the brand new single “Phones,” a song from their upcoming mixtape, Tattoos&Blues. On the Bizness Boi-produced record, the duo use their telepathic powers to hear female bodies call them.

“I hear your body calling, calling my name,” they sing. “Who needs phones?”

“Phones’ is about 2 souls connecting on a level way passed modern understanding,” says Jake&Papa. “A shared communication that’s silent, soulful & seductive. It’s a level where, even w/ your bars all the way up, Phones just can’t reach.”

Earlier this week, they dropped a behind-the-scenes video showing the two brothers making the song in the studio: