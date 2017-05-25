[Song Premiere] It’s ‘Showtime’ For Songstress Annalé

Songstress Annalé made a splash with her 2016 release “Roses” which peaked at #19 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. Today (May 24th), she gives Singersroom the premiere of her follow-up single “Showtime,” which will go to radio the week of June 12th.

“Showtime” was co-produced by Stokely Williams (former front man of 90s R&B group Mint Condition), and features his signature swing groove mixed with Annalé’s smooth vocals on the breakdown.

Stream above!

Annalé graduated from Berklee School of Music where she fell in love with R&B. Her music influences include Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Floetry, Dwele, Musiq Soulchild and fellow Berklee alum Lalah Hathaway.

Annalé recently opened for Stokely Williams’ East Coast dates. Be on the look out for the official music video coming soon and her self-titled album which is scheduled for release fall 2017.

@annalemusic