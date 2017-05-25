Earlier this month, R&B singer/rapper Bryson Tiller announced the release date for his forthcoming second studio album, True to Self (June 23rd) along with the official first single “Somethin Tells Me.”

He’s now unveiled the cover art and full tracklist. As seen below, the cover features photos of the Trap Soul singer as well as one of his daughter, while the tracklist (posted on IG as the back cover of the LP) harbors a beefy 19 tracks with no features. Also something to note, the previously released “Honey” and “Get Mine” are not seen on the tracklist.

Check out a bit of what the Kentucky-native has been working on the below: