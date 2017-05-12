Bryson Tiller to Drop Sophomore Album on June 23; Reveals New Songs

R&B singer/rapper Bryson Tiller has announced the release date for his forthcoming second studio album, True to Self. Headed by the official first single, “Somethin Tells Me,” the set will arrive on June 23rd via Trapsoul/RCA Records. The album is now available for pre-order at select digital music providers.

‘True to Self’ follows Bryson’s successful 2015 debut album, T R A P S O U L, which reached significant milestones, including RIAA Platinum certification with over 2.1 billion streams in the U.S. Album tracks “Don’t” and “Exchange” are certified Triple Platinum, “Sorry Not Sorry” is certified Platinum and “Rambo” and “Overtime” are certified Gold by the RIAA. Among his many accomplishments, Tiller was nominated for a GRAMMY (Best R&B Song for “Exchange”) and won two BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

The reflective “Somethin Tells Me,” written by Bryson and T-Minus and produced by T-Minus, sees the Louisville, KY crooner singing about reconciliation after a heartbreak.

“Somethin’ tells me we ain’t gonna last, baby,” he sings. But he later adds, “You always know what I’m about to say. Can we make it work, huh? Let’s make it work. I know we can make it work.”

Another track, “Get Mine,” featuring Young Thug, sees Bryson shouting at his haters. “I’ll cop any gun and kill for my daughter,” he raps. Later adding, “Play with me, I’ll have a massacre in every city.”

Another joint from the set is “Honey,” a record that sees the R&B crooner serenading a special lady.