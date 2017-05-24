On the Thursday, May 25th episode of The Real, it’s a 3LW reunion when co-host Adrienne Houghton apologizes to fellow former member Naturi Naughton as they relive their girl group days.

It’s been known that the ladies of 3LW didn’t get along, with drama in the group aimed at Naturi who eventually got booted from the trio and temporarily replaced with another girl before the group ultimately turned in The Cheetah Girls.

Adrienne apologized to Naughton for wherever hurt she may have caused her back in the day. “See, years ago. And we sat down and we talked everything out. And I was able to apologize to you if ever, you know, there was a lot that went on in that time that now looking back it’s like we were so young and it was crazy.”

Nayuri replied, “Yeah, no. It was… it was crazy ‘cause when you know, going through what I went through with the group, it wasn’t easy, it was a hard time. And everything with being a teenager and being criticized, I went through a time, where I didn’t really think I could make it. And I appreciate your apology because it’s just humility. And at it the end of the day, we have to love and support each other.

The Power actress also explains what really happened at the recent NAACP Image Awards and why she’s enjoying her pregnancy.

Watch a short clip below: