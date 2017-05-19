Connect with us

Is Mariah Carey In Talks To Join ‘The Voice UK ‘ As a Judge?

Is Mariah Carey In Talks To Join 'The Voice UK ' As a Judge?

Last week, it was reported that “X Factor UK” producers were looking to replace replace Nicole Scherzinger as a judge, but now it seems Carey and Scherzinger could grace the judging panel together.

A source close to production told The Sun: “Once [Scherzinger] heard other names being mentioned, she was keen to get her deal locked down and it’s now there to sign. Mariah’s name is still in the frame and, given it’s X Factor, it’s safer not to rule anything out.”

Either way, Mariah looks to be locking down a spot on the show.

 

