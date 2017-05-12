Connect with us

New Couple Alert: Brandy and Rapper Sir The Baptist

New Couple Alert: Brandy and Rapper Sir The Baptist

Brandy has a new man!

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the identity of the new man in her life, and it’s Chicago hip hop/R&B artist Sir the Baptist (b. William James Stokes).

They made their relationship public as they both  posted the photo below on their IG pages. Brandy captioned one of the photos: “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptists,” while Sir The Baptist captioned his, “Landing Helicopters on letters. My Girl @4everbrandy.”

Aaaw!

Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptist

A post shared by b r 📐n d Y (@4everbrandy) on

Last we heard from Sir the Baptist was back in 2015 with his releasedRaise Hell” and “Wake Up.” He’s is set to release his debut album this year. 

It’s a big deal when you go public with your relationship on social media, especially if you’re a celebrity. Must be serious!

