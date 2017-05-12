News
New Couple Alert: Brandy and Rapper Sir The Baptist
Brandy has a new man!
The singer took to Instagram to reveal the identity of the new man in her life, and it’s Chicago hip hop/R&B artist Sir the Baptist (b. William James Stokes).
They made their relationship public as they both posted the photo below on their IG pages. Brandy captioned one of the photos: “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptists,” while Sir The Baptist captioned his, “Landing Helicopters on letters. My Girl @4everbrandy.”
Aaaw!
Last we heard from Sir the Baptist was back in 2015 with his released“Raise Hell” and “Wake Up.” He’s is set to release his debut album this year.
It’s a big deal when you go public with your relationship on social media, especially if you’re a celebrity. Must be serious!