New Couple Alert: Brandy and Rapper Sir The Baptist

Brandy has a new man!

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the identity of the new man in her life, and it’s Chicago hip hop/R&B artist Sir the Baptist (b. William James Stokes).

They made their relationship public as they both posted the photo below on their IG pages. Brandy captioned one of the photos: “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptists,” while Sir The Baptist captioned his, “Landing Helicopters on letters. My Girl @4everbrandy.”

Aaaw!

Last we heard from Sir the Baptist was back in 2015 with his released“Raise Hell” and “Wake Up.” He’s is set to release his debut album this year.

It’s a big deal when you go public with your relationship on social media, especially if you’re a celebrity. Must be serious!