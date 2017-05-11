Reggae crooner Christopher Martin has been dominating the airwaves on his island of Jamaica, and now he’s bringing his silky songs to new markets like the US. He pulls inspiration from R&B and Reggae greats like Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Peter Tosh, Garnett Silk, and his friend and mentor Beres Hammond, the singer-songwriter created his own unique sound.

Today (May 11th), he premieres the cinematic short film video “Magic,” an R&B track from his debut album Big Deal. The evocative video is the modern day version of R.Kelly’s “Down Low.” What’s fascinating about “Magic” is that while Martin is a traditional reggae artist, his new style is moving into a direction that infiltrates modern r&b hit with a slight reggae edge. The mini film is about Martin’s sultry relationship with the wife of the man he is working for. In the riveting visual, Martin is the narrator of the spellbinding triad that ends in a compelling twist.

Watch below:

Martin, who won Digicel’s Rising Stars in 2005 (Jamaica’s American Idol), became a force in the reggae music industry with an impressive catalog of hits including “Paper Loving,” “Cheaters Prayer” and “I’m a Big Deal.”

