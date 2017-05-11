Neo-Soul Singer/Songwriter Austin Sexton Drops Groovy Single ‘About Last Night’

Austin Sexton springs back into life with a new retro-based neo-soul/funk record “About Last Night” produced by Austin himself. This new record is slated to become a summertime favorite; Austin’s soulful vocals over his smooth production provides a sexy vibe consistent with the title of his upcoming album, GOODSEX (dropping July 2017).

Stream “About Last Night” below:

Austin seeks to bring live instrumentation and “traditional song structure” back to a free-for-all music production platform. Playing most of the instruments in his records, he stands with artists such as Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Tame Impala, and Toro Y Moi. Sexton’s debut single was titled “U” and featured his father, celebrated musician Otto Sexton.

Austin is a singer/songwriter/producer based in the Northern Los Angeles Area. With a background in live instrumentation/alternative music from the eastern US, his production in the hip-hop/R&B genre stands alone with electric live performances that include a full band and projected visuals, his connection to the audience is very vivid. As a guitar player (and overall musician of 10+ instruments), the live element also favors Austin. Austin has opened for G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy, Ty$, B.O.B, Jeremih, Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q, and several other artists over the last year.

@austin_sexton