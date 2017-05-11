Jennifer Hudson Signs On As Judge For ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Alicia is out, Jennifer is in.

Since Alicia Keys announced she’s stepping down as judge for season 13 of “The Voice,” The Hollywood Reporter announces Jennifer Hudson will take her place in the big red chair next season.

Hudson recently wrapped up her tenure as judge on “The Voice UK” where she and her singing hopeful Mo Adeniran won the competition.

Now on this side of the pond, Hudson will join Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

Ironically, Hudson’s tenure on “The Voice” will be competing with the resurrection of “American Idol” which was picked up by ABC after being cancelled after 15 seasons from FOX. Hudson was booted from American Idol’s third season.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” said NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Jennifer will make a great addition!