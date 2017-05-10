Kehlani Breaks Down On Stage, Tells Crowd She May Need To Go To The Hospital

On Monday night, Kehlani broke down onstage and cut her Grand Rapids, MI show short after telling the audience she felt “crazy” and needed to go to the hospital.

Before she was set to perform, the singer came out on stage in regular clothes and apologized to the crowd, saying the gig would not happen because she wasn’t up to par.

She broke down on stage and said, “I truly feel like I might have to go to the hospital at this point because I feel crazy. I’m so sorry, but I came up here and I promised my team that I would try…If you need to be refunded, I’ll take it out of my pocket and reschedule. I put that on everything. We’ll make this show happen again, but I need to go do something about this because I feel crazy.”



This news is alarming since last year she was admitting to the hospital on suicide watch after being bullied online and being accused of cheating on ex-boyfriend, NBA star Kyrie Irving.

However, the singer has addressed the cancellation, saying the show will be rescheduled and that she’s simply suffering from exhaustion.