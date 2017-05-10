Chris Brown Denies He Abused Karrueche Tran

Karruche Tran has been making headlines over the past few months for claiming her ex Chris Brown abused and threatened her, and for filing a restraining order against him. Recently, it was reported that Tran is preparing to testify against her ex in court.

For the most part Brown remained mum, but he’s now lashing out at the allegations. In a comment made on the Baller Alert Instagram page, Brown says, “I’m so sick of these thirsty adults,” wrote Brown. “Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers.”

Brown claims that Tran’s allegations are a ploy to bring up his known abusive past from the 2009 Rihanna assault. “What’s even more fucked up is that, they played off my past by saying I abused her,” he added. “…Opening old wounds to make Kae a victim, that’s some evil shit. Sad part, y’all believe it. ‘Lever her alone.’ Provoking me to spazz so they can have something. Notice this shit happens when they need to promote something. No one cares, especially me. That’s why I’m being slandered.”

He goes on to say they that he doesn’t want anything to do with Karrueche, and that her team keep hounding him. “I want nothing to do with her,” he wrote. “You think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me??? She doesn’t need a restraining order from me. I need one from them.”

In a separate comment, Brown said this situation is different from his Rihanna case. “I will not just accept papers from any lawyer and I will not go to court to admit guilt to further tarnish who I am,” he wrote. “I pled guilty in the Rihanna cause because I was. I refuse to allow these evil hearted people to label me and lie because they think it will skyrocket their career. Just stay away from me,” he continued in another comment.

Brown is currently on “The Party Tour” and is slated to release a 40-track double album Heartbreak on a Full Moon later this year.

