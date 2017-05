Brandy has been busy in the studio creating music magic; over the past month or so, she’s been teasing new music in Instagram.

Yesterday (May 9th), Brandy teased a swaggy jam called “Role Model,” something that may put her back on the music map following her 2012 LP Two Eleven.

Listen to a snippet of “Role Model” below:

I’m a #Bl📐de that can call a ♠️ a ♠️…… #RoleModel #braveMusic A post shared by b r 📐n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 9, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Sounds good!

Judging from all of these teasers, Brandy seems to be on the right track, don’t you think, Roomies?