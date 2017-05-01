Brandy Shares More Clips Of New Music

Last month, Brandy teased a new song titled “Patterns.” She’s still teasing some new sounds via Snapchat, a sign that she’s moving forward for the legal problems she had last year with her former label.

These new clips show brandy listening and singing new tunes, one with her brother Ray J, and both sound good! Brandy’s certainly putting in the work and getting back to the music; we’re looking forward to this new era of B-Rocka.

Listen below: