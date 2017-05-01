News
Brandy Shares More Clips Of New Music
Last month, Brandy teased a new song titled “Patterns.” She’s still teasing some new sounds via Snapchat, a sign that she’s moving forward for the legal problems she had last year with her former label.
These new clips show brandy listening and singing new tunes, one with her brother Ray J, and both sound good! Brandy’s certainly putting in the work and getting back to the music; we’re looking forward to this new era of B-Rocka.
Listen below:
A mutha effin storm 🌩🌪☂️☔️🌊is brewing!! @4everbrandy and @rayj are in the studio creating 🔥🔥🔥 !!! OMG their voices together are sickenkng!! Come thruuu Bran!! Come thru Raaay!!! #SuchAnIncredibleSight #Brandy101 #NewMusic #EdibleHigh #BrandyNorwood #Brandy #Slayana #Snapchat #BrandyAndRayJ #Vocalbible #TheVocalBible #SlayanaUniversity [👻TheNextBrandy]
❤️❤️❤️Yooooo @4everbrandy is bout to unleash what everyones been missing! “I cant stand you nomore” 🙌🏽 Im loving all of the different sounds shes giving us! Im lowkey waiting to hear that ballad tho! #Brandy101 #BrandyNorwood #Brandy #Slayana #TheVocalBible #VocalBible #Snapchat #BrandyOnSnapchat #SlayanaUniversity [👻TheNextBrandy] SWIPE LEFT