​Brooklyn based singer/songwriter Tangina Stone drops her new single “Matter” which finds Stone delivering a gut wrenching vocal performance about the importance of human life.

Throughout the single Tangina reflects on how so often people of color, LGBTQ and foreign lives are treated as if they are of no importance. Touching on topics of violence & discrimination, Stone soulfully questions how leaders, government officials and agents of hate can just turn a blind eye to the idea that everyone matters.

Stream below: