Tangina Stone – Matter
Brooklyn based singer/songwriter Tangina Stone drops her new single “Matter” which finds Stone delivering a gut wrenching vocal performance about the importance of human life.
Throughout the single Tangina reflects on how so often people of color, LGBTQ and foreign lives are treated as if they are of no importance. Touching on topics of violence & discrimination, Stone soulfully questions how leaders, government officials and agents of hate can just turn a blind eye to the idea that everyone matters.
“Matter” is taken from Stone’s forthcoming debut album, Elevate where she will continue to tackle various issues that are so often considered taboo including mental health (anxiety & depression), heartbreak, the joy of love and even low self-esteem just to name a few. Tangina will also headline Brooklyn’s own Baby’s All Right on Sunday, May 7th where she will perform new material from her forthcoming LP that include appearances from Nelly Furtado & Liana Banks.
