Janet Jackson Confirms Marital Split, Announces Continuation of Tour (Rescheduled Dates)

After postponing her world tour, having a baby at the age of 50, and filing for divorce earlier this year, Janet Jackson has finally publicly addressed everything the web has been chatting about.

Wearing a cap and looking very relaxed, Janet posted a video update on her marital and tour status. In the clip, Janet says, “It’s me Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since having the baby,” she says. “More than a few, ” her brother Randy can be heard saying in the background (ah, gotta love brothers).

She goes on to say she and her husband, Wissam Al Man, are separated and are working out the details of the divorce in court. She also reveals that the rumors are true: she WILL be resuming her world tour this fall in September. The trek is now being called “The State of the World Tour.”

Watch Janet’s video message and see the rescheduled dates below:

**Denotes a New Event

Thursday, September 07, 2017

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome**

Saturday, September 09, 2017

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Tulsa, OK                

BOK Center

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Albuquerque, NM      

Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Phoenix, AZ             

Talking Stick Resort Arena**

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Anaheim, CA           

Honda Center

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Fresno, CA              

Save Mart Center**

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 

Vancouver, BC        

Rogers Arena**

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Seattle, WA          

Key Arena

Friday, September 29, 2017

Portland, OR          

Moda Center

Sunday, October 01, 2017

Reno, NV               

Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**

Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Sacramento, CA      

Golden 1 Center**

Thursday, October 05, 2017

Concord, CA             

Concord Pavilion

Saturday, October 07, 2017

San Diego, CA           

Valley View Casino Center**

Sunday, October 08, 2017  

Los Angeles, CA    

Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, October 14, 2017 

Las Vegas, NV        

Mandalay Bay Events Center**

Monday, October 16, 2017

Salt Lake City, UT     

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Denver, CO            

Pepsi Center Arena

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Kansas City, MO    

Sprint Center

Saturday, October 21, 2017

St. Louis, MO         

Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, October 22, 2017  

Milwaukee, WI        

BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Moline, IL             

iWireless Center

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Chicago, IL           

Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 28, 2017     

Toledo, OH           

The Huntington Center

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Detroit, MI             

Little Caesars Arena**

Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Grand Rapids, MI     

Van Andel Arena**

Thursday, November 02, 2017

Toronto, ON     

Air Canada Centre**

Saturday, November 04, 2017

Buffalo, NY      

KeyBank Center**

Sunday, November 05, 2017

Boston, MA  

TD Garden

Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Providence, RI        

Dunkin Donuts Center

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Manchester, NH  

SNHU Arena

Friday, November 10, 2017

Atlantic City, NJ      

Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Bethlehem, PA             

Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Monday, November 13, 2017

Philadelphia, PA           

Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Brooklyn, NY           

Barclays Center

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Washington, DC     

Verizon Center

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Baltimore, MD       

Royal Farms Arena

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Newark, NJ            

Prudential Center

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Indianapolis, IN       

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Columbus, OH       

Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA      

PPG Paints Arena

Friday, December 01, 2017          

Louisville, KY         

KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, December 03, 2017       

Cleveland, OH          

Quicken Loans Arena

Monday, December 04, 2017      

Lexington, KY         

Rupp Arena**

Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Memphis, TN          

FedEx Forum**

Thursday, December 07, 2017

Nashville, TN            

Bridgestone Arena**

Saturday, December 09, 2017

Birmingham, Al       

The BJCC

Monday, December 11, 2017

Fort Lauderdale, FL    

BB&T Center

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Jacksonville, FL    

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Norfolk, VA        

Norfolk Scope Arena

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Columbia, SC      

Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, December 17, 2017 

Atlanta, GA           

Philips Arena

