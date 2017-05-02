After postponing her world tour, having a baby at the age of 50, and filing for divorce earlier this year, Janet Jackson has finally publicly addressed everything the web has been chatting about.

Wearing a cap and looking very relaxed, Janet posted a video update on her marital and tour status. In the clip, Janet says, “It’s me Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since having the baby,” she says. “More than a few, ” her brother Randy can be heard saying in the background (ah, gotta love brothers).

She goes on to say she and her husband, Wissam Al Man, are separated and are working out the details of the divorce in court. She also reveals that the rumors are true: she WILL be resuming her world tour this fall in September. The trek is now being called “The State of the World Tour.”

Watch Janet’s video message and see the rescheduled dates below:

**Denotes a New Event