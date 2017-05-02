News
Janet Jackson Confirms Marital Split, Announces Continuation of Tour (Rescheduled Dates)
After postponing her world tour, having a baby at the age of 50, and filing for divorce earlier this year, Janet Jackson has finally publicly addressed everything the web has been chatting about.
Wearing a cap and looking very relaxed, Janet posted a video update on her marital and tour status. In the clip, Janet says, “It’s me Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since having the baby,” she says. “More than a few, ” her brother Randy can be heard saying in the background (ah, gotta love brothers).
She goes on to say she and her husband, Wissam Al Man, are separated and are working out the details of the divorce in court. She also reveals that the rumors are true: she WILL be resuming her world tour this fall in September. The trek is now being called “The State of the World Tour.”
Watch Janet’s video message and see the rescheduled dates below:
**Denotes a New Event
|
Thursday, September 07, 2017
|
Lafayette, LA
|
Cajundome**
|
Saturday, September 09, 2017
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sunday, September 10, 2017
|
Austin, TX
|
Frank Erwin Center
|
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Thursday, September 14, 2017
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Saturday, September 16, 2017
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Verizon Arena
|
Sunday, September 17, 2017
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
Thursday, September 21, 2017
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena**
|
Saturday, September 23, 2017
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
Sunday, September 24, 2017
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center**
|
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena**
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
|
Seattle, WA
|
Key Arena
|
Friday, September 29, 2017
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Sunday, October 01, 2017
|
Reno, NV
|
Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**
|
Tuesday, October 03, 2017
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center**
|
Thursday, October 05, 2017
|
Concord, CA
|
Concord Pavilion
|
Saturday, October 07, 2017
|
San Diego, CA
|
Valley View Casino Center**
|
Sunday, October 08, 2017
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Saturday, October 14, 2017
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Mandalay Bay Events Center**
|
Monday, October 16, 2017
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center Arena
|
Thursday, October 19, 2017
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Saturday, October 21, 2017
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Chaifetz Arena
|
Sunday, October 22, 2017
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
BMO Harris Bradley Center
|
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
|
Moline, IL
|
iWireless Center
|
Thursday, October 26, 2017
|
Chicago, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Saturday, October 28, 2017
|
Toledo, OH
|
The Huntington Center
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena**
|
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena**
|
Thursday, November 02, 2017
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre**
|
Saturday, November 04, 2017
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center**
|
Sunday, November 05, 2017
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Tuesday, November 07, 2017
|
Providence, RI
|
Dunkin Donuts Center
|
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
|
Manchester, NH
|
SNHU Arena
|
Friday, November 10, 2017
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Boardwalk Hall
|
Saturday, November 11, 2017
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Sands Bethlehem Events Center
|
Monday, November 13, 2017
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Thursday, November 16, 2017
|
Washington, DC
|
Verizon Center
|
Saturday, November 18, 2017
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
Sunday, November 19, 2017
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Sunday, November 26, 2017
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Friday, December 01, 2017
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
Sunday, December 03, 2017
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Monday, December 04, 2017
|
Lexington, KY
|
Rupp Arena**
|
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum**
|
Thursday, December 07, 2017
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena**
|
Saturday, December 09, 2017
|
Birmingham, Al
|
The BJCC
|
Monday, December 11, 2017
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Thursday, December 14, 2017
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Norfolk Scope Arena
|
Saturday, December 16, 2017
|
Columbia, SC
|
Colonial Life Arena
|
Sunday, December 17, 2017
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena