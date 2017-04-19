Connect with us

Is Janet Jackson’s Tour Set To Return In The Fall?

Janet Jackson halted her “Unbreakable World Tour” last year to take time off to start a family with now-estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana. She gave birth to their son Eissa Al Mana in January, and she’s going through a divorce, but despite her busy personal life, it looks as if she’s planning to hit the stage again.

Fans were told to hold on to their tickets as the tour would be postponed, and no one knew exactly when that would be – but it looks like we have an idea now.

Ticket holders noticed that their Ticketmaster accounts for Janet’s tour shows new dates and a new tour title:  “Janet Jackson: State Of The World Tour” (named after a song on her Rhythm Nation album). Some dates listed are in September and some are in December 2017.

With a divorce in the works and knowing how she notorious snatches her body back with the quickness, watch, Janet will probably hit the road with her signature six-pack abs on full display! Only time will tell if Janet will hit the road later this year, but it definitely seems she’s brewing something up!

