Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome First Child, Baby Girl Sienna Princess Wilson

The Princess has arrived!

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their first child together!

Superstar couple announced the birth of their new bundle of joy, baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson, with a heartfelt letter on Instagram.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.

Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy”

Ciara and Wilson wed last July (2016) after dating for just over a year. The couple announced they were expecting in October (2016), the singer’s birthday.

Before giving birth, Ciara told E! News that this pregnancy has been such a joyous this time in her life and perhaps what makes it even more special is having her loving husband by her side.

“I’m very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of,” she said. “My husband is pretty awesome…You see Russell playing on the field; he’s that same person at home. I think even cooler! He’s an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference.”

The Grammy-winner is already a mother to two-year-old son Future Zahir, who she welcomed with rapper Future in 2014.

Congratulations to the happy parents and welcome to the world Sienna!