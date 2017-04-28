Quindon Tarver Of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Fame Releases New Version of ‘Everybody’s Free’

At just 13 years old, Quindon Tarver had two hit singles that were featured on the multi-platinum selling soundtrack of the 1996 Hollywood blockbuster film Romeo + Juliet; a cover of Prince’s “When Dove’s Cry” and the stirring gospel-inspired “Everybody’s Free.” Today, nearly 21 years after his peak stardom, Quindon re-emerges with a 2017 remake of the latter. “‘Everybody’s Free’ is a song that explains how I deeply feel. From overcoming the vicissitudes of life to becoming free, I’ve realized everybody is free and the key that unlocks your freedom lies within!” Tarver explains.

Quindon released his self-titled debut album in 1996 via Virgin Records. The album featured the hit singles “It’s You That’s on My Mind” and “Dream About You.” Under the same management as then teen sensations Immature (IMx) and B2K, Quindon recorded and shared stages with superstars such as Faith Evans, Tiny (of Xscape) Nokio (of Dru Hill), Brandy, Monica, Playa (a ‘90s R&B group that featured a teenaged Static Major), and many more.

After a speedy ascension to the top, Quindon’s career came to an abrupt halt after enduring traumatic sexual abuse. Quindon left the limelight to attended college, where he studied Culinary Arts and continued to sing, write and arrange music. But the pain Quindon suffered from his damaging experience while in the music industry persisted, causing him extreme hardship in the years that followed. In 2012, Quindon unsuccessfully attempted suicide at the age of 28. Following years of rehab, Quindon came out the other end in 2016 with a renewed sense of purpose and zeal for life.

Quindon has created a Kickstarter campaign to continue his music career and record his Everybody’s Free EP. See below:

Support the “Everybody’s Free” movement via Kickstarter HERE.

