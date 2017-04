Chicago songstress Johnaye releases her promo single “G-Code,” a chill jam about finding “the one.” Produced by TL Williams, Johnaye sings about her man having the”G-Code,” a.k.a all the qualities she requires in a partner.

“God sent me an angel / God sent me a soldier / Someone that’s gonna ride / Give me butteries, but I wanna be on your side,” she sings.

Listen below: