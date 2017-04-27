Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke To Perform on VH1’s ‘Dear Mama’ Special

Kelly Rowland and Robin Thicke have signed on to perform at the second annual VH1 special “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms.”

Thicke will honor his mother, Gloria Loring, and Kelly Rowland is set to perform for a surprise guest. Rowland lost her mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, in 2014. DJ Khaled has also signed on to perform for his fiance.

The show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson along with La La Anthony.

Catch “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” on Monday, May 8th at 10 PM ET/PT on VH1.