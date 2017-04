Motown Recording artist Kevin Ross will kick off a North American headline tour on May 24th at City Winery in Chicago, IL in support of his debut album, The Awakening. The intimate club run will include shows at SOB’s in New York City (June 8), the Viper Room in Los Angeles, CA (June 17) and Yoshi’s in Oakland, CA (July 18).

Tickets for The Awakening tour go on sale today (April 21).

See below for itinerary. Tickets can be purchased HERE.