Faith Evans Drops ‘Legacy’ Video From Notorious B.I.G.-Assisted Album ‘King & I’

Faith Evans premiered the official music video for “Legacy,” the latest track to be released off of her upcoming duets album with The Notorious B.I.G. THE KING & I, out May 19th (just two days before Biggie’s birthday.) The video was directed by Rock Davis and Jay Rodriguez, produced by Jyothi Raju and Nigel Talley (Itchy House Productions) and features sound and visual clips of Biggie and Faith during happy times in their marriage intermixed with clips of the singer as she travels the streets of New York. The song is a true-blue Faith Evans joint, smooth and soulful. “If there were a title track for The King & I, it would be ‘Legacy,”’ says Evans. “This song absolutely sums up the theme of the album.” Watch below:

THE KING & I features 25 tracks with newly recorded vocals by Evans melded with vocals by Biggie Smalls, some well-known but also a selection of rare and unheard rhymes from the B.I.G. vault. THE KING & I also includes an impressive list of guest appearances by Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Snoop Dogg. Evans has also brought on some of the most acclaimed producers in hip-hop, many of which produced some of B.I.G.’s most famous tracks, including Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J, and Chucky Thompson.

Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace is also featured, along with those of Evans and Biggie, on multiple interludes that provide a poignant narration of the album. Other guest stars adding harmonies to the interludes include 112, Kevin McCall, Chyna Tahjere, and Jamal “Gravy” Woolard, who famously portrayed B.I.G. in the 2009 film Notorious.

The album’s first two singles are “NYC,” Evans’ love letter to New York featuring Jadakiss, and “When We Party,” the West Coast party anthem featuring Snoop Dogg.

The King and I will be available on CD ($18.98), digital download, and streaming. The album will also be available on vinyl as a 2-LP set ($31.98) on June 9th.