In the midst of her Travis Scott cover of “Goosebumps,” Miami songstress Teenear releases her original new single “Something Else,” produced by Grammy nominated producer Velous. “Something Else” is an up-tempo R&B song, that describes meeting someone unexpectedly and discovering new things in life and love.

“It’s about that one person who came into your life, made such an unexpected impact, that now you can’t let them go. Their presence made you do and feel things you haven’t felt before,” she explains,

Listen below:

Fans can catch the Slip-N-Slide artist performing in May as part of the Rolling Loud tour alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future and more.

@Teenearr