Deborah Cox Honors Whitney Houston With Stage Play & New Album ‘I Will Always Love You’

Deborah Cox’s powerhouse voice has been compared to the late Whitney Houston her entire career; the two collabed on the 2000 duet “Same Script, Different Cast,” and Cox provided the singing vocals for the Lifetime movie Whitney. She’s also currently touring in The Bodyguard musical as Houston’s lead role Rachel Marron.

A few weeks ago on March 31st, Cox released a Whitney cover album titled I Will Always Love You featuring Cox singing most of Houston’s classics, such as the title track, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” I Have Nothing” and “The Greatest Love Of All.”

About taking on those iconic songs, Cox told EurWeb’s Michael Coleman, “I think the courage to do those songs came from literally being constantly faced with the comparison to Whitney all of my professional life. I finally decided to stop fighting it. People know what Whitney means to me, what her music meant to me, and there are a lot of similarities in tonality, in nuances. In recording the songs, I tried to recreate the essence of Whitney.”

Listen to her cover of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” below.

Purchase Cox’s cover album I Will Always Love You on iTunes HERE.