Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Named in Federal Drug Probe

Music superstars Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are linked to a federal drug investigation over their alleged connection to a Miami drug dealer.

South Florida based music producer Harrison Garcia is currently standing trial for illegal narcotics distribution, and during the third day of litigation, U.S. Homeland Security Agent Kevin Selent revealed evidence that Brown and Wayne had been in contact with Garcia during some deals.

The Agent’s evidence points to a text message defendant Garcia sent to one of his female associates, in which he bragged about a $15,000 bank deposit that was wired to his account by Brown. During the sending of the message, Garcia allegedly sent a screenshot photo of the official bank transaction from “Christopher Brown,” and confirmed to the female that it was for “Drugs… lean and s**t.”

Lean, the street name for a popular codeine cough syrup intoxicant mixed with soda, is a substance rapper Lil Wayne has openly admitted to using in the past, and according to agent Selent’s testimony, Garcia confessed to selling “a lot of narcotics” to the hip-hop superstar after he was arrested last October.

Prosecutors also submitted damning photographic evidence featuring Garcia posing with Brown and Lil Wayne. The defendant was snapped with Brown on the Loyal singer’s private plane in one picture and, in another, he was pictured on an airport runway while accompanying the Grammy-winner to a concert in Albania.

Agent Selent declined to give more details about the depth of the probe launched against the two superstars, but he confirmed Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are on under investigators’ radar: “It’s still an open investigation. I can’t talk about it,” he stated.