DJ/Producer duo The Chainsmokers enlist Jhene Aiko for their song “Wake Up Alone,” a track from their debut album Memories…Do Not Open.

Over the bouncy, chill Pop beat, Jhene sings of her rise to fame, but questions how people will feel about her when the spotlight dwindles. “Will you be there in the morning, will you stay when it all goes, or will I wake up alone?” she sings.

Listen below:

Memories…Do Not Open is out now, and features artists of all genres including Florida Georgia Line, Emily Warren, and Louane on the Chainsmoker’s production.