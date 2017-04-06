Jamie Foxx To Host New Game Show ‘Beat Shazam’

The popular, convenient music-identifying app Shazam is getting a game show hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Premiering on May 25th, the game show “Beat Shazam” will air on the FOX network, a game where teams compete against each other to identify songs before the Shazam app does. The high prize? One million dollars.

Foxx is also an executive producer on the show, along with “The Voice” producer Mark Burnett and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” creator Jeff Apploff, Burnett, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick.

Watch the first promo below: