Former City High Member Ryan Toby Returns With New Single, “Icarus”

Ryan Toby has been away from the music spotlight for 16 years, but that ends today. The former City High Member makes his return with the brand new single, Icarus, via CMK/Empire.

On the hard-hitting R&B offering, which is brewed with electronica in the production, the singer/songwriter brings his soulful vocals front and center as he croons about the aftermath of a breakup.

Ryan was introduced to the world in 1993 with an appearance in the movie ‘Sister Act;’ His memorable rendition of ‘Oh Happy Day’ warmed the hearts of many. His fame and notoriety grew as a member of the successful Pop/R&B trio City High, who achieved Gold status with their debut album in 2001 and also landed a Grammy nomination for the song, “What Would You Do.”

Ryan is also well-known in the business for penning songs for the likes of Usher, Justin Bieber, Will Smith, Amerie & Brian Mcknight. He is now ready to embark on his own solo career and let the world become familiar again with his sultry sounds.