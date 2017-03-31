Jennifer Lopez Slapped With Lawsuit For Not Promoting a Hoverboard

A company that manufacturers hoverboards is suing Jennifer Lopez, claiming the singer and actress failed to promote their product on her social media profiles.

Back in 2015, Lopez signed a deal with Sidekick Group to promote their hoverboard at least once every three months on either Twitter or Instagram. The deal also saw the company giving J.Lo 42 custom hoverboards for use in her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

Although the deal called for multiple postings, Lopez only tweeted about the product once. On May 26, 2016, she uploaded a video of her dancers performing atop the boards while she sang “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” in the center.

“The #AllIHave dancers killing it on their @SideKickWheels,” she wrote with the clip.

Obviously, one posting wasn’t good enough for the company, and they’re suing Lopez for damages. The company seeks $54,390, the retail value of the 42 hoverboards they gave her, which were selling for $1,295 each at the time.

Via Variety