Mary J. Blige Talks Divorce, Kanye, The Lox, & Issues w/ Faith Evans On HOT 97

Mary is back! She recently announced that she would be coming out with another album titled Strength of a Woman the follow-up to her 2014 LP The London Sessions.

Since then she released two singles reflecting the divorce from her husband of 12 years, “Thick of It” and “U + Me (Love Lesson)” and covered Bruce Springsteen’s “American Skin” with Kendrick Lamar.

She recently talked to Funkmaster Flex about her divorce, and he didn’t hold back! She goes in on how her estranged husband changed within the marriage and became an opportunist to fund his affair. She also talks about her upcoming Kanye collab on the album, gives advice to women dealing with her situation and more.

Strength of a Woman is set to drop April 28th.

Watch Mary’s revealing interview below: