Mary J. Blige Says ‘Strength of a Woman’ Is One of Her “Most Powerful Albums”; Reveals Tracklisting

Days after revealing the release date and cover art, Mary J. Blige unwraps the tracklisting for her thirteenth studio album, ‘Strength of a Woman.’

“My tracklisting for #STRENGTHOFAWOMAN, revealed. This is one of my most powerful albums. I’m excited to share it on 4.28,” Blige confirmed via Twitter.

The 14-track set features Kanye West on the lead track with other appearances from Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott (“Glow Up”), Kaytranada (“Telling the Truth”), and Prince Charlez (“Smile”).

‘Strength of a Woman’ follows Blige’s 2014 effort, The London Sessions, and is headed by the singles “Thick of It” and “U + Me (Love Lesson).” The set will also feature production and writing contributions from Hit-Boy, DJ Camper, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Judging from the singles released thus far, ‘Strength of a Woman’ will highlight Blige’s rollercoaster divorce from her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs. The couple broke it off after 12 years of marriage.

‘Strength of a Woman’ will arrive on April 28th.

Strength of a Woman Tracklisting

1. “Love Yourself” feat. Kanye West

2. “Thick of It”

3. “Set Me Free”

4. “It’s Me”

5. “Glow Up” feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott

6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”

7. “Indestructible”

8. “Thank You”

9. “Survivor”

10. “Find the Love”

11. “Smile” feat. Prince Charlez

12. “Telling the Truth” feat. Kaytranada

13. “Strength of a Woman”

14. “Hello Father”