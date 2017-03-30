News
Mary J. Blige Says ‘Strength of a Woman’ Is One of Her “Most Powerful Albums”; Reveals Tracklisting
Days after revealing the release date and cover art, Mary J. Blige unwraps the tracklisting for her thirteenth studio album, ‘Strength of a Woman.’
“My tracklisting for #STRENGTHOFAWOMAN, revealed. This is one of my most powerful albums. I’m excited to share it on 4.28,” Blige confirmed via Twitter.
The 14-track set features Kanye West on the lead track with other appearances from Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott (“Glow Up”), Kaytranada (“Telling the Truth”), and Prince Charlez (“Smile”).
‘Strength of a Woman’ follows Blige’s 2014 effort, The London Sessions, and is headed by the singles “Thick of It” and “U + Me (Love Lesson).” The set will also feature production and writing contributions from Hit-Boy, DJ Camper, and Jazmine Sullivan.
Judging from the singles released thus far, ‘Strength of a Woman’ will highlight Blige’s rollercoaster divorce from her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs. The couple broke it off after 12 years of marriage.
‘Strength of a Woman’ will arrive on April 28th.
Strength of a Woman Tracklisting
1. “Love Yourself” feat. Kanye West
2. “Thick of It”
3. “Set Me Free”
4. “It’s Me”
5. “Glow Up” feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott
6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”
7. “Indestructible”
8. “Thank You”
9. “Survivor”
10. “Find the Love”
11. “Smile” feat. Prince Charlez
12. “Telling the Truth” feat. Kaytranada
13. “Strength of a Woman”
14. “Hello Father”