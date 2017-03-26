R&B Singers Kandi Burruss and Tank Tapped For Next Episode of ‘Saints & Sinners’

Grammy nominated R&B artist Tank will make his return to Bounce TV’s drama series ‘Saints & Sinners’ tonight March 26 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Also appearing this week is singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss.

Last week, songstress Keke Wyatt guest starred on an episode; she played “Lady Greene,” the new pastor’s messy wife.

On the March 26th episode, drama ensues when Rex Fisher (Clifton Powell) returns to Cypress as a free man following his release from prison. Upon arrival, Rex sets out to destroy Jabari Morris’ (J.D. Williams) plan to partner with one of the most profitable businesses in town. Meanwhile, County Prosecutor Rebecca Jourdan (Lisa Arrindell) launches an investigation into the life of Lady Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway).

Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Christian Keyes, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke and Keith Robinson. Joining the core cast this season: Tray Chaney (The Wire), Demetria McKinney (House of Payne) and Karlie Redd (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta).

Tune in at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on Bounce to catch the drama.