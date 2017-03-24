LeVert2 Continues LeVert Legacy With New Single, ‘Commit’

The Levert legacy continues…

The R&B trio that made women swoon throughout the late 80s-early 90s is getting a reboot in the form of LeVert2. Originally consisting of Gerald Levert (lead vocalist), his brother Sean Levert, and long time friend and group co-founder, Marc Gordon. After the passing of Gerald in 2006, Sean and Gordon added another member Blaq Rose to the group, but in 2008, Sean passed away, as well. Gordon was left in a group in which no one carried the LeVert name.

With the LeVert brothers gone, Gordon thought about changing the group’s name, but he decided to continue to use the name to carry on the legacy. Enter LeVert2, which is comprised of members Gordon, Blaq Rose, and fellow Ohioan vocalist Parrice Smith.

The newly-minted group released a new single titled “Commit,” a contemporary R&B groove about committing to the one you love. Stream below:

Blaq Rose was once signed by Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records and has produced several platinum songs for recording artists “K-C & JoJo.” He has also worked with recording artists Anthony Hamilton, Christina Milian, and many more.

Smith has performed with such artists as Tank, the group Guy, and has worked with several award-winning producers. Smith, along with writing partner Ja’ire Hattley, co-wrote “Commit.”

The trio are currently working on a new album.