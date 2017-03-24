Chris Brown Releases New Single “Privacy”

Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown follows up his urban radio topper “Party,” with the new sensual single “Privacy.”

The song is another bedroom banger from the singer with hints of island flavor. “I’ma put that booty up, baby, when I’m on/You know I’ma go crazy when your legs in the air,” he sings.

Along with the new release, Brown is gearing up to launch “The Party Tour,” set to kick off on March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The trek features a supporting lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

Brown’s forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, is due this year.

Stream “Privacy” below: