L.A. girl-group Ceraadi (comprised of sisters Emaza, Znuie, and Saiyr) release their debut video “We In Here,” a youthful, infectious song perfect for the start of Spring.

The group brings hip-hop, R&B, and pop (or “Hood Pop” as they call it) and some fly choreography to their block in the visual, which sees them cruising in an ice cream truck, dancing, and getting the neighborhood lit for a good old-fashioned block party.

The beat-knocking, bass-heavy track comes courtesy of Grammy-nominated producer Dem Jointz, who’s credits include Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Dr. Dre, Brandy, ScHoolboy Q, Janet Jackson and more.

Says Ceraadi of the video: “With ‘We In Here’ we really wanted to put the Hood Pop sound on the map, it’s a sound that we’re working hard to establish as a new lane in this industry, not the glitter pop that you may hear on the radio, but a harder sound with knockin’ bass-lines that pretty much anyone can dance/sing along to. The video just gives our fans a look at our neighborhood and how Ceraadi likes to have fun. We feel like alongside our producer Dem Jointz, we can really make some noise with the Hood Pop movement in 2017 and beyond.”