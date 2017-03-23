Keyshia Cole To Appear on Season 4 Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

On her recent “Breakfast Club” interview, Keyshia Cole said she turned down an offer to be on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. She said that she and Mona Scott “shot some numbers around,” and at the time, apparently, they were numbers that didn’t move her.

Plus, according to sources, Cole was aware of the negative reactions of fans to the news she may join the show, which made her get cold feet about the whole thing.

But now it seems she’s been offered some inspiring numbers.

Cole recently revealed she’s the newest cast member of the upcoming season 4 of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. In a series of tweets, Cole answered fan questions:

Reports say Cole accepted a cool $1.5 million to do the show, which will also feature her ex-husband Daniel Gibson to build upon the show’s drama as she continues her music career.