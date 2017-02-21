This morning (Feb. 21), Keyshia Cole visited Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” and talked to Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God about new music including the single “You,” and her new album 11:11 Reset due out in May. She also talked her friendship with Remy Ma, taking her friendships seriously, and how she wants her next romantic relationship to be with someone who’s her best friend.

She also dished in her new deal with Epic Records, being approached to do Love & Hip-Hop, what she did for Valentine’s Day, and wanting to have a daughter in the future. Cole also reveals she’s been talking to a guy overseas, and has never met him in person. Let’s hope he’s not a catfish!

Watch the entire 40-minute interview below: