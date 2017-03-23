Empire’s Jussie Smollett Duets With Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumor Willis on ‘Simple Song’

During last night’s Season 3 spring premiere of Fox’s hit drama, “Empire,” cast member Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, performed a duet with newcomer Rumor Willis, and we have the studio version for your listening pleasure.

“She’s just dope,” said Smollett during a recent premiere event. “I say this all the time; I’m not going to take credit for this, but…,” he shrugged trailing with a proud smirk.

The duet sounded like a match made in heavy; Smollett continued to showcase his diverse musicality while Rumor raises eyebrows around her musical talents.

Smollett takes claim for discovering Rumor, who is the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. He said he spotted an Instagram video of Rumor singing an Amy Winehouse song and immediately brought his discovery to the show’s producers.

This season of ‘Empire’ will continue the sibling rivalry between the cast members, especially with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), and will also feature other Hollywood heavyweights like Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Eva Longoria, and Phylicia Rashad.

Listen to ‘Simple Song’ below: